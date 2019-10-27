Knysna neighbours living in luxury but fighting over lights
27 October 2019 - 00:00
A prominent Knysna property developer is embroiled in a legal spat over a shared electricity connection linking two up-market apartment blocks in the Garden Route town.
Neil Lurie, who lives in Knysna and develops commercial property countrywide, last week filed a defamation suit against one of his neighbours for alleging he had illegally connected two of his developments to the same electricity supply...
