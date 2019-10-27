Zimbabwe

Mealiemeal sold on Zim black market as millions face starvation

Mealiemeal is being diverted to the black market, and even exported, as millions of Zimbabweans face starvation.



The network of producers, millers and dealers behind the illicit trade has its hub at Emaplankeni, an informal market in Victoria Falls where 30t trucks deliver the food staple under cover of darkness several times a week...