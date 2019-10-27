Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone
Top-achieving matric pupil expected fury at his 'satanic art'
27 October 2019 - 00:02
KwaZulu-Natal matric pupil Gary Louw, 18, may be caught up in a social media hell over his "satanic" artwork but art lovers have praised him to high heaven and are prepared to fork out thousands for his "unsettling" pieces.
Some have gone as far as offering to pay for him to study art at university next year, despite his already being accepted to study astrophysics at the University of Cape Town...
