News

Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone

Top-achieving matric pupil expected fury at his 'satanic art'

27 October 2019 - 00:02 By NIVASHNI NAIR

KwaZulu-Natal matric pupil Gary Louw, 18, may be caught up in a social media hell over his "satanic" artwork but art lovers have praised him to high heaven and are prepared to fork out thousands for his "unsettling" pieces.

Some have gone as far as offering to pay for him to study art at university next year, despite his already being accepted to study astrophysics at the University of Cape Town...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Dr Beale’s theatre of nightmares: Families blame paediatric surgeon for kids' ... News
  2. Adopted children in limbo as home affairs changes rules News
  3. 'There's the door!', says embattled Maimane to divisive members News
  4. No-show ANC leave key posts empty in KZN municipality News
  5. NPA on the hunt overseas for ill-gotten Gupta gains News

Latest Videos

Hotwings at gunpoint: Armed robbery at Brakpan Chicken Licken
Mmusi Maimane bids farewell: A look at his DA tenure
X