Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA

John Steenhuisen gets the nod for parly leader as former leader and her allies take charge

Emboldened by Helen Zille's stunning return to power this week, supporters of the DA's new federal council chair are planning a clean sweep of the party's most powerful positions - and they're all white.



The party was shaken to its foundations this week by the surprise resignation of two of its most powerful black figures, party leader Mmusi Maimane and Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba. Both leaders blamed the party's failure to embrace racial diversity as reasons for leaving...