State doctors accused of chasing private work while patients suffer
27 October 2019 - 00:00
One in three specialists on the government's payroll also work in the private sector, and abuse of the system is leaving state patients suffering, junior doctors unsupervised and medical students inadequately trained.
Dr Chris Archer, CEO of specialist doctors group the South African Private Practitioners Forum, said a health department policy implemented in 1993 allowing state specialists to do private work had been a temporary response to the poor salaries paid to hospital specialists at the time...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.