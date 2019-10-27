State doctors accused of chasing private work while patients suffer

One in three specialists on the government's payroll also work in the private sector, and abuse of the system is leaving state patients suffering, junior doctors unsupervised and medical students inadequately trained.



Dr Chris Archer, CEO of specialist doctors group the South African Private Practitioners Forum, said a health department policy implemented in 1993 allowing state specialists to do private work had been a temporary response to the poor salaries paid to hospital specialists at the time...