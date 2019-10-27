Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe sanctions protest a damp squib

People bussed from 200km away to boost sparse Harare crowd

Friday's countrywide anti-sanctions protests were meant to be a show of national unity, but a dismal turnout was followed by the dramatic imposition of US sanctions on public security minister Owen Ncube.



Hours after President Emmerson Mnangagwa addressed a near-empty National Sports Stadium in Harare, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo said it would refuse Ncube entry under a sanctions law that targets gross human rights violations...