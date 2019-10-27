Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe's Vice-President Kembo Mohadi in public spat with ex-wife
27 October 2019 - 00:01
A nasty divorce between Zimbabwe's Vice-President Kembo Mohadi and his now ex-wife, Tambudzani Muleya, has spilt into the public domain.
He has had her arrested after she wanted to know when he would be prosecuted for allegedly attacking her with an axe...
