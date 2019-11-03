Australia's Prime Minister takes hard line on 'apocalyptic' climate protests
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Australia's pro-coal government threatened harsh new penalties against "apocalyptic" activism on Friday as a global wave of climate protests has become increasingly disruptive for the country's lucrative mining industry.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison told a mining body that his conservative government was seeking ways to legislate against activists engaged in "secondary boycotts" or pressuring firms not to deal with the resources industry...
