Bosasa still not blacklisted despite corruption claims
03 November 2019 - 00:00
The National Treasury is said to have failed to blacklist controversial African Global Operations (previously Bosasa) despite a recommendation from the department of correctional services.
Sources in the department said there was frustration at the lack of action by the Treasury after it was advised months ago to remove Bosasa directors from the government's central supplier database so that they could no longer do business with the state...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.