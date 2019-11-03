Court action looms as xenophobic fallout hits posh suburb

The hundreds of refugees who set up a makeshift camp in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR's) office in Brooklyn, Pretoria, want to be sent to new countries. But only the US, Canada and Europe will be acceptable to them.



The group is entering the fifth week of a stand-off with the UN and the government, camping out on pavements outside multi-million-rand homes in the capital's upmarket suburb, which is home to diplomats and businessmen...