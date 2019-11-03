Court action looms as xenophobic fallout hits posh suburb
03 November 2019 - 00:00
The hundreds of refugees who set up a makeshift camp in front of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees' (UNHCR's) office in Brooklyn, Pretoria, want to be sent to new countries. But only the US, Canada and Europe will be acceptable to them.
The group is entering the fifth week of a stand-off with the UN and the government, camping out on pavements outside multi-million-rand homes in the capital's upmarket suburb, which is home to diplomats and businessmen...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.