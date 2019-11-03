Denials flow as ANC ducks R100m election posters bill

The ANC is digging in its heels, refusing to pay a R100m bill a service provider is claiming from it for election posters after an internal probe found the deal had been entered into fraudulently.



This is despite the KwaZulu-Natal-based company, Ezulweni Investments, hauling the party before the Gauteng South High Court this week seeking an order compelling the ANC to pay it R102m for printing 30,000 election posters as part of the ANC's campaign during this year's elections...