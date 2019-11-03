Estate agency board in new scandal
High-flying member defiant over trip despite moratorium
03 November 2019 - 00:00
The Estate Agency Affairs Board, already limping after a string of failed CEOs and allegations of mismanagement, is now squaring off against a board member it accuses of misrepresenting the purpose of her R90,000 trip to Ghana.
Eugenia Kula-Ameyaw travelled to Ghana to attend a transformation workshop in March 2018, despite a moratorium on overseas trips due to the organisation's parlous financial state...
