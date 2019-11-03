World Cup Special

Parks, taverns & streets turn green and gold as SA celebrates World Cup triumph

When SA beat England in the 2007 Rugby World Cup final in France, 16-year-old Siya Kolisi cheered for the Boks from a weathered bench in Gqalane's Tavern, in the Port Elizabeth township of Zwide.



Yesterday, his community cheered for him in that same cramped beer hall, a stone's throw from his Mtembu Road childhood home...