Pupils 'Afrocurate' heroes on Wikipedia

Before this month, Pitika Ntuli's contribution to the struggle against apartheid appeared only in English on the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.



Now, millions of South Africans can also read about the sculptor, poet and writer, who spent 32 years of his life in exile in Swaziland and the UK, in Zulu, Xhosa and Sotho - thanks to the efforts of 49 pupils from two schools in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng...