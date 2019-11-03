Pupils 'Afrocurate' heroes on Wikipedia
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Before this month, Pitika Ntuli's contribution to the struggle against apartheid appeared only in English on the online encyclopedia Wikipedia.
Now, millions of South Africans can also read about the sculptor, poet and writer, who spent 32 years of his life in exile in Swaziland and the UK, in Zulu, Xhosa and Sotho - thanks to the efforts of 49 pupils from two schools in Ekurhuleni, Gauteng...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.