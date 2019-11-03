Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police

Racist real estate agent Vicki Momberg is “on the run”, according to police, even though she has reportedly been staying at her parents’ Krugersdorp home for the past three months.



A warrant of arrest was issued on August 1 when she failed to report at the Randburg magistrate’s court after unsuccessfully trying to appeal against her crimen injuria conviction...