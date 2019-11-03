World Cup Special

Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this

SA's captain fantastic sums up nation's hopes after epic win

The Rainbow Nation rejoiced as one as Siya Kolisi's Springboks thumped favourites England in a dramatic Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.



President Cyril Ramaphosa, who flew to Tokyo for the final and was presented with a Springbok jersey before the match, tweeted: "We are bringing it home!" and "WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!"..