World Cup Special
Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this
SA's captain fantastic sums up nation's hopes after epic win
03 November 2019 - 00:05
The Rainbow Nation rejoiced as one as Siya Kolisi's Springboks thumped favourites England in a dramatic Rugby World Cup final in Japan on Saturday.
President Cyril Ramaphosa, who flew to Tokyo for the final and was presented with a Springbok jersey before the match, tweeted: "We are bringing it home!" and "WE ARE THE CHAMPIONS!!!"..
