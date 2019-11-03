'Smart glove' speaks to the deaf and translates for the hearing
03 November 2019 - 00:00
Lucky Netshidzati's parents were deaf, so he was raised by his grandmother.
"My granny felt being raised by deaf parents would limit me academically. I grew up in her home so that I could develop speech," says the 26-year-old project manager...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.