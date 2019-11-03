Teacher quits as improper finding surfaces

Struck off the roll for kissing, touching schoolgirl

A former executive head of a school who is barred from teaching because of improper conduct abruptly quit his executive position at SA's first private online high school this week.



Michael Darby left his post as chief academic officer at the Valenture Institute in Cape Town with "immediate effect" on Wednesday, hours after the Sunday Times asked the school whether it was aware he had been struck from the roll of educators by the South African Council for Educators (Sace)...