Teacher quits as improper finding surfaces
Struck off the roll for kissing, touching schoolgirl
03 November 2019 - 00:00
A former executive head of a school who is barred from teaching because of improper conduct abruptly quit his executive position at SA's first private online high school this week.
Michael Darby left his post as chief academic officer at the Valenture Institute in Cape Town with "immediate effect" on Wednesday, hours after the Sunday Times asked the school whether it was aware he had been struck from the roll of educators by the South African Council for Educators (Sace)...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.