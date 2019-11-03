WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting satan

When Ruby Mashao looked at his son, David, sitting in the dock at the high court in Johannesburg, he could not see the church-going boy he had raised.



Last week, Mashao’s extended family listened as the 29-year-old confessed to how he had joined a satanic church, tried to recruit his siblings, Barbara, 22 and Sechaba, 28, and, when they refused, decapitated them with a kitchen knife. The two murders happened six years apart...