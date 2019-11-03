We're not junk yet as Moody's cautions SA

'Negative outlook' move by ratings agency could herald worse news

Ratings agency Moody's has set the clock ticking on a downgrade to junk status for SA.



Its decision late on Friday to put SA's rating on "negative outlook" puts pressure on finance minister Tito Mboweni to deliver a more convincing budget in February than the shock deterioration he outlined in this week's medium-term budget...