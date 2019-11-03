News

We're not junk yet as Moody's cautions SA

'Negative outlook' move by ratings agency could herald worse news

03 November 2019 - 00:00 By ASHA SPECKMAN and HILARY JOFFE

Ratings agency Moody's has set the clock ticking on a downgrade to junk status for SA.

Its decision late on Friday to put SA's rating on "negative outlook" puts pressure on finance minister Tito Mboweni to deliver a more convincing budget in February than the shock deterioration he outlined in this week's medium-term budget...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. Pupil accused of painting 'satanic' artwork lets critics cast the first stone News
  2. Cancer isn't keeping Xolani Gwala off air News
  3. Rise of the 'Zillenators': Helen Zille's 'allies' set to take top jobs at the DA News
  4. Drought drives farmers to commit suicide News
  5. Zimbabwe sanctions protest a damp squib News

Latest Videos

Man rescued after falling from high-rise building
Veteran broadcaster Xolani Gwala has died
X