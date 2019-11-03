Zimbabwe

Zim politicians in four-day binge on sex workers, cruises and shopping

Prosperity replaced austerity for almost 300 politicians and public servants who splashed taxpayers' cash on parties, cruises, sex workers and cross-border shopping in Victoria Falls this week.



They were attending a conference to plan for finance minister Mthuli Ncube's budget speech later this month, when he is expected to reveal a ZWL$5.5bn budget deficit...