Busisiwe Mkhwebane guns for Thulas Nxesi over jobs for pals allegations

A senior cabinet minister is under investigation by the public protector amid allegations that he irregularly appointed 18 political allies to cushy government jobs, including five women said to be in romantic affairs with him.



The investigation is laid out in a 10-page letter sent to employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a fortnight ago and acknowledged this week...