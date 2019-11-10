Busisiwe Mkhwebane guns for Thulas Nxesi over jobs for pals allegations
10 November 2019 - 00:01
A senior cabinet minister is under investigation by the public protector amid allegations that he irregularly appointed 18 political allies to cushy government jobs, including five women said to be in romantic affairs with him.
The investigation is laid out in a 10-page letter sent to employment & labour minister Thulas Nxesi by public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane a fortnight ago and acknowledged this week...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.