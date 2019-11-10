Cape Town dubbed the 'new Lagos' of dating scams as women lose millions

Cape Town is centre of scams targeting vulnerable women

A dating scam that has swindled middle-aged women out of billions of rands has turned Cape Town into an international cybercrime capital.



Hundreds of women in SA and around the world have fallen victim to romance-scam syndicates based in the city, and investigators estimate the perpetrators have netted more than R4bn...