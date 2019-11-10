NOTE: This article is part of a nine-part sequential narrative series on initiation practices in SA. Answer the question at the end of the article to continue with the narrative or view the full series at The Perilous Path To Manhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/group/The_Perilous_Path_to_Manhood/).



Notorious illegal traditional surgeon Mshiyelwa “Mtshayina” Ndoda has struck again, this time allegedly circumcising three boys aged 15 in Libode two weeks ago, without their parents’ consent...