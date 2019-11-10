News

Mining

Dodgy state mining company Alexkor 'breaks green pact'

Alexkor alleged to have built sea walls in protected coastal area

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By BOBBY JORDAN

The state miner alleged to have signed a marketing deal with a Gupta-linked firm now stands accused of mining inside a global conservation area at the mouth of the Orange River.

Alexkor, which operates in a remote corner of the Northern Cape near the Namibian border, has allegedly built 250m-long sea walls into a protected stretch of coast in an effort to ramp up diamond production and stave off liquidation...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting Satan News
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  4. Denials flow as ANC ducks R100m election posters bill News
  5. Zim politicians in four-day binge on sex workers, cruises and shopping News

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X