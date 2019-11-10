Mining
Dodgy state mining company Alexkor 'breaks green pact'
Alexkor alleged to have built sea walls in protected coastal area
The state miner alleged to have signed a marketing deal with a Gupta-linked firm now stands accused of mining inside a global conservation area at the mouth of the Orange River.
Alexkor, which operates in a remote corner of the Northern Cape near the Namibian border, has allegedly built 250m-long sea walls into a protected stretch of coast in an effort to ramp up diamond production and stave off liquidation...
