News

Zimbabwe

Drought claims 105 Zim elephants in just three months

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By NOKUTHABA DLAMINI

The drought in Zimbabwe has become so bad that elephant calves are being eaten alive by hungry animals.

The Wild is Life Trust recently rescued a calf that was being savaged by a hyena while it was stuck in mud...

