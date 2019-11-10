Family crowdfund to bring body of Klerksdorp teacher home from Thailand

The body of a 42-year-old Klerksdorp man, who died in an immigration detention centre, will lie in a state mortuary in Thailand until his family raise funds to pay for a repatriation to SA.



Peter Louw's cash-strapped family have now turned to crowdfunding to raise the R50,000 to pay a private undertaker in Bangkok to arrange the repatriation...