News

Zimbabwe

Impartial police watchdog is needed in Zim, says Human Rights group

Constitution provides for independent complaints body

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By SHARON MAZINGAIZO

The Zimbabwean government needs to put in place an independent complaints directorate where citizens can lodge complaints about abuse or misconduct by police, says Human Rights Watch Southern Africa.

Director Dewa Mavhinga said excessive use of force and police brutality appeared to be on the rise in Zimbabwe...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting Satan News
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  4. Denials flow as ANC ducks R100m election posters bill News
  5. Zim politicians in four-day binge on sex workers, cruises and shopping News

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X