Zimbabwe
Impartial police watchdog is needed in Zim, says Human Rights group
Constitution provides for independent complaints body
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The Zimbabwean government needs to put in place an independent complaints directorate where citizens can lodge complaints about abuse or misconduct by police, says Human Rights Watch Southern Africa.
Director Dewa Mavhinga said excessive use of force and police brutality appeared to be on the rise in Zimbabwe...
