‘It’s a desperate situation’ - People in Zimbabwe live on a knife-edge
Millions of Zimbabweans have been driven south by drought, famine and economic deprivation, and refugees from wars elsewhere seek shelter in Zimbabwe. Sunday Times writer Yolisa Mkele and photographer Sebabatso Mosamo tell the stories of those still trying to survive in a broken country
10 November 2019 - 00:04
As a little girl in a small village in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, Amina Kazera loved studying. She dreamt of finishing school and becoming a lawyer, in time starting a family. The world, however, had different plans for her.
War erupted in her village and when she was 14, she was kidnapped by rebels. There followed eight years of torment that strained the limits of what a human being can endure...
