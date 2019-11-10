News

World Cup Special

Joy and F-bombs at OR Tambo as Springbok arrive home with World Cup

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By JEFF WICKS

In the neon glare of studio lights and in full view of the world's media, Tuesday's Springbok rugby press conference at OR Tambo felt like a jolly post-match changeroom. The only thing missing was the beer.

Perhaps it was the thousands of clamouring fans beating on the door of the press hall, or the remnants of lager and brandy still coursing through their veins after their marathon flight home, but the new world champions had no intention of putting on a staid press conference...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

