Judge dismisses Sushi waiter's R700k demands
10 November 2019 - 00:00
A Cape Town sushi waiter thought he was the flavour of the month until his Japanese boss dumped him like a suspect piece of fugu.
Desmond Loots tried to fight back but he was sliced and diced in the labour court this month by his former employer, Arata Koga, the former owner of Izakaya Masturi & Japanese Tapas Bar in Green Point...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.