Judge dismisses Sushi waiter's R700k demands

A Cape Town sushi waiter thought he was the flavour of the month until his Japanese boss dumped him like a suspect piece of fugu.



Desmond Loots tried to fight back but he was sliced and diced in the labour court this month by his former employer, Arata Koga, the former owner of Izakaya Masturi & Japanese Tapas Bar in Green Point...