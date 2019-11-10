Kidnapped CFO Sandra Munsamy comes home to tangled web of debt
KZN family's firms are beset by troubles
10 November 2019 - 00:02
Pinetown businesswoman Sandra Munsamy — a key figure in the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire — was snatched in a brazen daylight kidnapping by a gang of armed men, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that spanned six months.
But on Thursday, 162 days after she disappeared, Hawks detectives found the KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman alive and shackled in chains in a house in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga...
