Kidnapped CFO Sandra Munsamy comes home to tangled web of debt

KZN family's firms are beset by troubles

Pinetown businesswoman Sandra Munsamy — a key figure in the multibillion-rand Xmoor Transport family business empire — was snatched in a brazen daylight kidnapping by a gang of armed men, setting in motion a hostage and ransom drama that spanned six months.



But on Thursday, 162 days after she disappeared, Hawks detectives found the KwaZulu-Natal businesswoman alive and shackled in chains in a house in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga...