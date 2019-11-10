NOTE: This article is part of a nine-part sequential narrative series on initiation practices in SA. Answer the question at the end of the article to continue with the narrative or view the full series at The Perilous Path To Manhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/group/The_Perilous_Path_to_Manhood/).



When Kwanele Samuel heads to the traditional initiation school on November 22, he will be circumcised by registered traditional surgeon (ingcibi) Mkhetheni Ndawo...