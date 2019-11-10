Music is the food of love for maskandi trio
10 November 2019 - 00:00
They say music is food for the soul, but three KwaZulu-Natal singers are using maskandi to help feed people in their community.
Each month Ozungezwayo use money earned from their gigs to buy groceries and other essentials for needy local families. ..
