One of Chinhoyi's last white farmers forcibly removed

Red tape and bureaucracy have resulted in the violent removal of one of the few remaining white commercial farmers in Chinhoyi.

Gary Hensman, 75, and 25 other white commercial farmers in the area were given "offer letters" for their farms in June 2015 by the provincial lands committee in Chinhoyi, effectively meaning they would not be affected by the Zanu-PF land reform moves.

As part of the deal, Hensman's Gyppslander farm covering 348ha was subdivided and he was left with 80ha.

Since then he has been holding on to the letter and an assurance from minister of lands Perence Shiri for the security of his remaining land.

"The minister of lands has repeatedly said he wants us white farmers to stay on the farms and produce crops, which we are more than willing to do," he told the Sunday Times.