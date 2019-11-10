News

Overweight teachers told to shed the kilos

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By PREGA GOVENDER

Many teachers are at risk of having a heart attack or stroke, with two recent studies showing that four out of five teachers at 35 schools in three provinces were overweight or obese.

Research commissioned by the department of basic education found that 77.6%, or 443 out of 571 teachers from 27 schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape, fell into these two categories...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting Satan News
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  4. Denials flow as ANC ducks R100m election posters bill News
  5. Zim politicians in four-day binge on sex workers, cruises and shopping News

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X