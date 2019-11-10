Overweight teachers told to shed the kilos
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Many teachers are at risk of having a heart attack or stroke, with two recent studies showing that four out of five teachers at 35 schools in three provinces were overweight or obese.
Research commissioned by the department of basic education found that 77.6%, or 443 out of 571 teachers from 27 schools in Gauteng and the Western Cape, fell into these two categories...
