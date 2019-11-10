Sacked Public Protector COO accuses Busisiwe Mkhwebane of bias

A fallout between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and one of her senior executives has lifted the lid on alleged bias and politically motivated manoeuvring by Mkhwebane and her allies.



Dismissed COO Basani Baloyi has approached the North Gauteng High Court to get her job back and have the court declare that Mkhwebane abused her office and violated the constitution...