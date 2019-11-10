Sacked Public Protector COO accuses Busisiwe Mkhwebane of bias
10 November 2019 - 00:00
A fallout between public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane and one of her senior executives has lifted the lid on alleged bias and politically motivated manoeuvring by Mkhwebane and her allies.
Dismissed COO Basani Baloyi has approached the North Gauteng High Court to get her job back and have the court declare that Mkhwebane abused her office and violated the constitution...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.