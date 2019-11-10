NOTE: This article is the last of a nine-part sequential narrative series on initiation practices in SA. Answer the question at the end of the article to continue with the narrative or view the full series at The Perilous Path To Manhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/group/The_Perilous_Path_to_Manhood/).



When Kholiwe Nqonqothane wakes up in the morning, she feels normal, but only for a second...