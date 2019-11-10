NOTE: This article is part of a nine-part sequential narrative series on initiation practices in SA. Answer the question at the end of the article to continue with the narrative or view the full series at The Perilous Path To Manhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/group/The_Perilous_Path_to_Manhood/).



Customary male circumcision is a relatively new tradition in the Mpondoland area of the Eastern Cape, where Kwanele Samuel lives...