World Cup Special
The whole world's gone crazy for Faf's briefs
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The Springbok rugby team had a life-changing week, but coming a close second may be the small business that created the colourful swimming briefs worn by Faf de Klerk in his spontaneous locker-room meeting with Prince Harry.
"It started off reasonably busy and then it got dramatically crazier each day. The response has been amazing," said Kurt Schmelzer, co-owner of online retailer BeanBagTheBrand, the small business based in Port Elizabeth that sells a range of apparel, including the "Saffa" swimming briefs with the South African flag design...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.