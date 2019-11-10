World Cup Special

The whole world's gone crazy for Faf's briefs

The Springbok rugby team had a life-changing week, but coming a close second may be the small business that created the colourful swimming briefs worn by Faf de Klerk in his spontaneous locker-room meeting with Prince Harry.



"It started off reasonably busy and then it got dramatically crazier each day. The response has been amazing," said Kurt Schmelzer, co-owner of online retailer BeanBagTheBrand, the small business based in Port Elizabeth that sells a range of apparel, including the "Saffa" swimming briefs with the South African flag design...