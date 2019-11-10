News

Walking with lions is a no-no, Safari parks told

10 November 2019 - 00:00 By ALEX PATRICK

Walking with lions and petting cubs may make nice holiday snaps, but a tourism authority says it chases tourists away.

The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa), which has 1,200 members, released new guidelines for parks and reserves. These urge people to avoid facilities that offer tactile interaction with wild animals, or walking with predators or elephants...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. WATCH | Man decapitated his siblings for rejecting Satan News
  2. Siya Kolisi makes history: I've never seen SA like this News
  3. Racist Vicki Momberg 'on the run', say police News
  4. Denials flow as ANC ducks R100m election posters bill News
  5. Zim politicians in four-day binge on sex workers, cruises and shopping News

Latest Videos

The Springboks head to Durban to flaunt their golden win!
Sho Madjozi surprised by John Cena during performance
X