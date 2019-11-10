Walking with lions is a no-no, Safari parks told
10 November 2019 - 00:00
Walking with lions and petting cubs may make nice holiday snaps, but a tourism authority says it chases tourists away.
The South African Tourism Services Association (Satsa), which has 1,200 members, released new guidelines for parks and reserves. These urge people to avoid facilities that offer tactile interaction with wild animals, or walking with predators or elephants...
