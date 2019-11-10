NOTE: This article is part of a nine-part sequential narrative series on initiation practices in SA. Answer the question at the end of the article to continue with the narrative or view the full series at The Perilous Path To Manhood (https://www.timeslive.co.za/group/The_Perilous_Path_to_Manhood/).



Siyanda Gadiso, 29, tried to take his own life three times after a botched circumcision in 2013...