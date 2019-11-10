Zimbabwe
Zim soldiers close to starving
10 November 2019 - 00:04
Zimbabwe's 30,000-strong defence force is hungry, sick and ill-equipped, the defence minister has admitted.
Conditions were so bad that regional partners were reluctant to visit Zimbabwe for exchange programmes, said the minister of defence, Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri...
