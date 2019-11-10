Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe defence minister out to block claim for torture death

Defence & war veterans minister Oppah Muchinguri has indicated that the government will defend a huge compensation claim from a family who claim their breadwinner was tortured to death by soldiers of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces during the 2017 coup.



Rossie Munetsi, the widow of the late Peter Munetsi, is demanding US$316,254 for the brutal murder of her husband. She is suing Muchinguri...