Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe diamond firm hobbled by ban
10 November 2019 - 00:00
The Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (ZCDC) is desperate to sell its gems to pay off creditors and stay afloat.
The government-owned entity entered troubled waters when the office of the president and cabinet banned it from trading in March, effectively derailing its plans to conduct at least 10 auctions by year-end...
