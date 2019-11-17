5 year-old pupil at the centre of bullying row

School CEO denies parents’ charges of victimisation

A five-year-old boy caught in the middle of a bullying row between his parents and his school will be back in class tomorrow after the school agreed to lift a ban on him.



The grade 00 boy, who may not be identified, missed five days of classes at the International School of SA in Mahikeng last week due to the ban...