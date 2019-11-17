ANC 'in talks with IFP' over Joburg power grab

The IFP is said to be holding the key the ANC desperately needs to the Johannesburg mayor's office, but is playing hardball in discussions on a power-exchange deal.



This is according to IFP and ANC officials who indicated that the two parties have been engaged in informal talks over the exchange of power that could affect the control of four municipalities in KwaZulu-Natal should the IFP grant the ANC power in Johannesburg...