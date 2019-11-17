Couple face 100 charges of fraud, including for listeriosis death 'con'
'Conwoman’ told friends she was dying of listeriosis
17 November 2019 - 00:00
Colleen Lingwood lay in bed, speaking softly to the friends who had gathered at her living wake.
According to her former friend Corinna Tannian, she had told them she was dying of listeriosis-related organ failure...
