Disadvantaged SA youth to compete in epic yacht race 'Round the World'

Ten years ago Ben Makhanya had never stepped onto a boat, let alone been out to sea.



Today the 27-year-old from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal is a professional skipper for a Cape Town sailing school, and sails thousands of miles abroad twice a year to teach his students what to him was an impossible dream a decade ago...