News

Iqbal Survé said to be part of illegal share price boost

His own court action lets slip FSCA probe of trades in AYO stock

17 November 2019 - 00:01 By GRAEME HOSKEN

Media owner  Iqbal Survé is alleged to have deliberately manipulated the share price of a company he had a significant stake in, apparently to avoid repaying a R4.3bn investment financed by government workers’  pensions.

This is among the allegations contained in an affidavit by a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigator, which has only just become public...

This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Most read

  1. 'I have been making umngqusho in case he walks in,' says proud 76-year-old who ... News
  2. Education MEC's 'faulty Merc' scam costs taxpayer R100k a month News
  3. Zim soldiers close to starving News
  4. Judge dismisses Sushi waiter's R700k demands News
  5. The problem with Mpondoland: The place where most initiates die News

Latest Videos

Residents pick up the pieces of what they used to call home: Post-tornado clean ...
Another 'tornado' spotted in KZN amid storm warning
X