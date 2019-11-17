Iqbal Survé said to be part of illegal share price boost

His own court action lets slip FSCA probe of trades in AYO stock

Media owner Iqbal Survé is alleged to have deliberately manipulated the share price of a company he had a significant stake in, apparently to avoid repaying a R4.3bn investment financed by government workers’ pensions.



This is among the allegations contained in an affidavit by a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigator, which has only just become public...