Iqbal Survé said to be part of illegal share price boost
His own court action lets slip FSCA probe of trades in AYO stock
17 November 2019 - 00:01
Media owner Iqbal Survé is alleged to have deliberately manipulated the share price of a company he had a significant stake in, apparently to avoid repaying a R4.3bn investment financed by government workers’ pensions.
This is among the allegations contained in an affidavit by a Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) investigator, which has only just become public...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day, Financial Mail or Rand Daily Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.